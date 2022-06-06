PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than a dozen people were shot, three of them losing their lives, after a mass shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is expecting to approve charges for at least two people in connection with what are expected to be nonfatal shootings.

What we know so far about the mass shooting is three people were shot and killed, 11 others were wounded by gunfire and an additional victim was hurt by shattered glass.

DA Larry Krasner revised the number of guns fired to at least four. A police officer also fired at one of the shooters who dropped their weapon but ultimately got away.

There is still disbelief about what happened at 11:31 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation is slowly unfolding but there is progress. CBS3 has learned the DA is saying at least two people could soon face charges. They’ve so far linked at least four guns to Saturday night’s shootings.

Eyewitness News has obtained new video of homicide unit officials from the DA’s Office surveying the area.

Joanne Pescatore, the chief of the homicide unit, tells Joe Holden they’re out there to get a sense of the area where 14 people were shot, including three fatalities.

Video shows much of the evening was chaotic along the 200, 300, and 400 blocks of South Street.

A fight between two armed men outside a water ice store is believed to have been what police call the “genesis” of dozens and dozens of rounds being fired.

On Sunday, police said they believed five guns could be traced ballistically to the many shots that were fired. Officers began responding after the first report for shots fired that was at 11:31 p.m.

Police say as the minutes and seconds unfolded, one officer engaged a shooter who they say was firing into the crowd from a block away. That officer discharged his weapon.

It’s believed that alleged shooter was struck, perhaps in the hand, but that he was able to get away.

In the violent aftermath, a total of 14 gunshot victims were scooped by police and raced to three city hospitals, the bulk of them were taken to Jefferson Hospital.

Three were pronounced dead within an hour.

According to police one victim remains in critical condition, those remaining in the hospital were expected to survive.

One major question going forward is how police were managing crowds along South street in the moments leading up to the shooting. Their strategy is to keep the crowds flowing.

Video reviewed by eyewitness news doesn’t reflect at times that was the case.

There were also other shootings reported nearby — before and after — the South Street shooting.

