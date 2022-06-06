PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is in custody in connection to a mass shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street, police sources tell CBS3. Three people were killed and 11 were struck by gunfire Saturday night. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is expecting to approve charges for at least two people in connection with what are expected to be nonfatal shootings.

What we know so far about the mass shooting is three people were shot and killed, 11 others were wounded by gunfire and an additional victim was hurt by shattered glass.

DA Larry Krasner revised the number of guns fired to at least four. A police officer also fired at one of the shooters who dropped their weapon but ultimately got away.

There is still disbelief about what happened at 11:31 p.m. Saturday.

Prosecutors are linking at least four guns to what police describe as a series of shootings, with multiple shooters, in the 200 and 300 blocks of South Street that sent people running for their lives.

Eyewitness News has obtained new video of homicide unit officials from the DA’s Office surveying the area.

Joanne Pescatore, the chief of the homicide unit, tells CBS3 they’re out there to get a sense of the area where 14 people were shot, including three fatalities.

Video shows much of the evening was chaotic along the 200, 300, and 400 blocks of South Street.

A fight between two armed men outside a water ice store is believed to have been what police call the “genesis” of dozens and dozens of rounds being fired.

Investigators confirm to CBS3 that this fight between three men was the start of trouble.

Police provided the video to CBS3 in an effort to identify the man in the hat. After a brief struggle outside a water ice store, two men, wearing white and black T-shirts, fired at one another. The man in the white T-shirt died.

Now moments after 11:30 p.m., police tell CBS3 that following that shootout, other people pulled out their weapons and started firing.

On Sunday, police said they believed five guns could be traced ballistically to the many shots that were fired. Officers began responding after the first report of shots fired at 11:31 p.m.

Police say as the minutes and seconds unfolded, one officer engaged a shooter who they say was firing into the crowd from a block away. That officer discharged his weapon.

It’s believed that the alleged shooter was struck, perhaps in the hand, but that he could get away.

In a review of the incident for CBS3, retired Deputy Police Commissioner Joe Sullivan downplayed any criticism that officers in the area could have down much to alter Saturday night’s violent outcome.

In the violent aftermath, a total of 14 gunshot victims were scooped by police and raced to three city hospitals, the bulk of them being taken to Jefferson Hospital.

Three were pronounced dead within an hour.

According to police, one victim remains in critical condition, and those remaining in the hospital were expected to survive.

One major question going forward is how police were managing crowds along South street in the moments leading up to the shooting. Their strategy is to keep the crowds flowing.

Video reviewed by CBS3 doesn’t reflect at times that was the case.

There were also other shootings reported nearby — before and after — the South Street shooting.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for continuing coverage.