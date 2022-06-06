PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Community members are still trying to grasp the chaotic scene that unfolded on South Street late Saturday night. CSB3 spoke to the owner of Haagen-Dazs on South Street, Brain Calhoun.

He says businesses in this area are hurting and crime has been a growing problem in the area since October.

The ice cream shop’s surveillance cameras captured the shooting. The owner did not provide the footage, but he showed it to CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey and it appears to show two men arguing, then pulling out a gun and shooting at each other, sending crowds running for cover.

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

Numerous bystanders were struck by the gunfire.

In wake of the recent violence, Calhoun said that businesses on South Street held an emergency meeting with police last Tuesday and agreed to close at 10 p.m. to discourage people from coming to the area.

CBS3’s Ross DiMattei spoke to one city council member who says that the city may need to take business closures a step further.

“If we don’t have a plan to keep people safe, to keep business safe, to keep our visitors safe, to keep our residents safe, then we need to shut it down because we don’t have the ability to do that. So until we can come up and devise a plan, I think a curfew should be in place,” Councilman Squilla said.

DiMattei asked him how he thought businesses would respond to the curfew.

“I think that they would be upset, but I think that we need to work with them on what a plan would look like,” Squilla said.

Residents on South Street have a townhall meeting scheduled with Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on Wednesday night.

The meeting was scheduled prior to Saturday’s mass shooting where three people were killed and 11 others were struck by gunfire.

DA Larry Krasner said Monday he expects his office to approve charges for at least two people in connection to the mass shooting.