CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police say eight people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailers on the PA Turnpike in Chester County Monday morning. All eastbound lanes on the turnpike just east of the Downingtown Exit 312 are closed as crews work to clear the scene.
Chopper 3 was over the scene.
Drivers are advised to find an alternate route by using the Downingtown exit to avoid delays.
ROAD CLOSED: @PA_Turnpike CLOSED eastbound due to a crash at mile 312.8, just east of the Downingtown Exit #312. ALL eastbound traffic must exit at Downingtown. Traffic is still able to enter Downingtown and travel westbound. Suggested detour route below 👇 #paturnpike pic.twitter.com/DBwNE9E602
