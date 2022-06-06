Continuing CoverageMass Shooting On South Street Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Others Wounded By Gunfire
By CBS3 Staff
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police say eight people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailers on the PA Turnpike in Chester County Monday morning. All eastbound lanes on the turnpike just east of the Downingtown Exit 312 are closed as crews work to clear the scene.

Chopper 3 was over the scene.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route by using the Downingtown exit to avoid delays.

