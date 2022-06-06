PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot nine times in North Philadelphia on Monday night. Police said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on the 3900 block of North 7th Street.
Police said the teen was rushed to the Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
No weapons were recovered, police said.
There's no word if there have been any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.