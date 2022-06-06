PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — School advisor Kristopher Minners was killed in this weekend’s mass shooting on South Street, along with Alexis Quinn, a loving daughter. We’re learning more about them.
CBS3 talked to the sister of Kristopher Minners. She is heartbroken.
She didn’t want to talk on camera but she told said she looked up to her older brother. He graduated from Cheltenham High School a few years ago and recently worked at Girard College as a classroom advisor.
Minners’ neighbors are also stunned to hear of his murder.
“It was his birthday,” a woman said.
Minners was celebrating his 22nd birthday with friends on South Street when a barrage of bullets started flying.
Minners, a bystander, was struck and killed. He lived in Elkins Park with his father and two younger siblings.
We also spoke to one of his neighbors.
"Kris was a good kid. I really feel bad for him and his family. I really pray that they get justice for this," a neighbor said.
Minners was an advisor for second- and sixth-grade boys at the North Philadelphia school.
Police also identified a second victim as 27-year-old Alexis Quinn.
Her aunt wrote on Facebook: “The shooting an killings has to stop…We have to do better. Please!! Please!! Put the guns down…”
Devon Howell wrote a rap song after the mass shooting.
“Why is this the way we live? Shooting with no aim, in Philly, that’s the way it is. Put a gun up to your face and take your life away,” Howell raps.
There’s now a growing memorial on South Street in honor of the victims.
Funerals for those killed are now being planned.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.