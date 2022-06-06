PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re learning more about the victims in the mass shooting in Philadelphia on South Street. After the gunshots erupted on South Street, patients piled in to Jefferson Hospital.

“This city is going f—– crazy,” Kenny Green said. “These people shooting like they don’t care.”

Police say 14 people were shot on South Street. Their ages range from 17 to 69 years old. Five of them are under the age of 19.

Green says his 17-year-old daughter is one of them.

“I threw her bloody clothes away. I had to buy her new clothes because the hospital cut her clothes off,” Green said.

“I’m glad it went through her shoulder, it came this close to her face,” he added. “I feel bad for the other people who got shot and killed. I mean, parents got to deal with that.”

Out of the 14 people, three were killed.

The American Federation of Teachers identified one as Kris Minners, a 22 year old second grade advisor at Girard College.

Girard College released a statement after learning about Minners’ passing.

“The Girard College community was shocked and saddened to learn that Kristopher Minners, a current Residential Advisor and former student, was killed in the tragic shooting on South St. in Philadelphia Saturday night. An innocent bystander, Kris had just turned 22 and was celebrating with family and friends. He attended Girard College until 9th grade and since January 2022 has worked in the residential program advising 6th and 2nd grade boys. Our hearts are broken for Kristopher and his family, and our thoughts are with everyone who was impacted by this appalling act of violence. Kristopher was so proud to return to Girard and serve as a role model to the young boys in his care, said James D. Turner, Interim President. He was doing an amazing job for us, even being named RA of the month in March. Kris was a vital member of our community, and his loss will be felt deeply.”

Police identified others as 27-year-old Alexis Quinn and 34-year-old Gregory Jackson.

“When that bullet hit you, it’s a different type of feeling, trust me,” John Johnson said. “All your body, everything, your tendon, lock on you and you can’t control your body.”

Still in his hospital gown, Johnson was one of several victims to walk out of the hospital with bowed heads and heavy hearts.

While many of the victims are expected to be OK, police say one of them, a 23-year-old man, was shot several times in the torso area and is in critical condition.

For victims able to walk away Sunday, they say they’re still healing too.

“I was extremely lucky I just got grazed,” one shooting victim said. “But I’m still trying to sort it all out.”

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.