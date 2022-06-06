PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gasoline prices continue to climb. According to new numbers from AAA on Monday morning, drivers in the five-county Philadelphia area are now paying $5.06 for a gallon of regular. That’s up another penny overnight.
In South Jersey, a gallon of regular went up two cents to $4.94.
And the lowest price across our region is in the New Castle County area.
The price there for a gallon of regular is $4.81.
You can also find the cheapest gas near you at GasBuddy, by clicking here.
Editor’s Note: CBS does not endorse GasBuddy and is not responsible for the prices listed on the site.