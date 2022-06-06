Continuing CoverageMass Shooting On South Street Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Others Wounded By Gunfire
CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gasoline prices continue to climb. According to new numbers from AAA on Monday morning, drivers in the five-county Philadelphia area are now paying $5.06 for a gallon of regular. That’s up another penny overnight.

In South Jersey, a gallon of regular went up two cents to $4.94.

READ MORE: South Street Mass Shooting: 3 People Killed, 11 Others Wounded By Gunshots After Shooters Open Fire Into Crowd In Philadelphia

And the lowest price across our region is in the New Castle County area.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: DA Krasner To Announce Conviction Of Defendant For 3rd Degree Murder Of Tyisha Timmons In 2018 Shooting

The price there for a gallon of regular is $4.81.

You can also find the cheapest gas near you at GasBuddy, by clicking here.

MORE NEWS: Firefighters: Vines Growing Next To Church In Camden Caught On Fire

Editor’s Note: CBS does not endorse GasBuddy and is not responsible for the prices listed on the site. 