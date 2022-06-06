PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Sunday, there were literally Angels in the outfield — three of them to be exact. But 8-year-old Caden Marge was caught on camera praying for the Phillies.

That’s when Bryson Stott delivered a three-run walk-off home run.

After that, the anxiety and desperation turned into jubilation.

CBS3 caught with the kid from West Chester and his dad, Joe.

What was Caden praying for?

“Them to either hit a home run or to get two people home,” he said.

“Just complete euphoria. Just screaming, yelling ‘we won, we won.’ Slapping high fives with his friends. It was a great moment,” dad Joe said.

Will Caden pray every time he goes to a baseball game now?

“I don’t know,” he said.

“Only if the situation calls for it,” Caden’s dad said. “If we need that big hit — you don’t want to waste it or use it all at once all the time because then it won’t work, it’ll run out. So you gotta save the juice for when you need it,” Joe said.

The Phillies have reached out to Caden and his dad and offered tickets to Friday night’s game against Arizona. Hopefully, they’ll see the same kind of result as Sunday.