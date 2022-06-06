PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three teens were injured in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at 19th and Diamond Streets.
BREAKING: Philadelphia Police confirm two 15-year-old teens and a 14-year-old teen were just shot at 19th and Diamond in North Philadelphia. The victims are reportedly in stable condition right now. @CBSPhilly
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 7, 2022
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hip and is in critical condition, according to police.
Another 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were also shot. They are in stable condition, according to police.
Police say the suspects appear to be young males wearing dark clothing and masks. No arrests have been made.