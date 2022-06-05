PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mass shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street leaves three people dead and 12 others injured.

Eleven of the 12 people injured were shot, according to police. The other person was injured during a fight.

At a press conference on Sunday, Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said one of the three victims who died in the shooting was involved in a physical altercation with another man. She said they believe that altercation was potentially the genesis of the shooting.

Outlaw said the men then began firing at each other and both were struck. The 34-year-old involved in the altercation was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:05 a.m., but the other man was wounded. His identity or age is not known at this time.

Police believe the other two people who died and most of the people injured were involved in the initial incident.

The two other victims were a 27-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man. They were both pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital just before midnight.

Police say patrol officers in the area heard numerous gunshots coming from the 200 block of South Street just before midnight Saturday.

Multiple shooters reportedly fired into a crowd of people on South Street.

Insp. D F Pace says one of the officers witnessed the shooting firsthand and quickly fired at one of the shooters, causing them to drop their weapon. Police were able to recover two guns at the scene, one with an extended magazine, but not before 15 people were struck by the gunfire.

“He was within 10 to 15 yards of the shooter watching this person shoot into the crowd when the officer engaged that shooter and as a result of that brave officer, that individual, again we’re uncertain if he was struck or not, but the officer was able to get that individual to drop his gun and flee,” Insp. D F Pace said.

*Alert* Emergency personnel are responding to a shooting incident in the area of 3rd and South Streets. Several people have been injured. Please avoid the area. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) June 5, 2022

Police described it as a terrifying and chaotic scene.

CBS3 has learned the shooting victims are being treated at various hospitals across the city including, Temple and Jefferson Hospitals and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Three of the victims, two men, ages 22 and 34, and a 26-year-old woman, were pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The extent of the injuries to the other 12 people injured is unclear at this time.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued a statement following the mass shooting reading in part:

The events that transpired last evening on South Street are beyond devastating. Once again, we see lives lost and people injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence. Our city and country have experienced a steep rise in gun violence over the past few years. We’ve spent these years grappling with this epidemic—doing everything not only to stop it but to try to understand why the violence continues—it’s senseless, needless and deeply troubling. I know this shooting has shaken our community. The safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority. Our administration, in partnership with our local and federal law enforcement agencies, continues to work relentlessly to reduce violence and create safer communities.

The mayor also says his “heart is with the family, friends and loved ones of those lost or injured, and with everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy.”

CBS3 spoke to a neighbor who lives close to the shooting. She says she was in bed when she heard the gunfire. When she woke up Sunday morning and read that there was a mass shooting, she was left full of emotion.

'I was calm and within 15 minutes I'm in tears… It's too close to home. I am so outraged. I'm so angry. After Buffalo, Uvalde, we have to do something.' A neighbor recalls finding out about the deadly mass shooting on South Street➡️ https://t.co/HlSRt2jPrg pic.twitter.com/3WCJ9GnUoW — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) June 5, 2022

Police are actively looking for the shooters involved in this incident and are confident that surveillance cameras from around South Street will reveal those responsible for this mass shooting.

The area of 3rd and South Streets remains closed as police investigate.

MASS SHOOTING: a long stretch of South Street is still closed this morning after 14 people were shot and 3 killed around midnight last night. I’ll have live updates on the search for the shooters all morning on @CBSPhilly #BreakingNews #BREAKING #Philadelphia #GunViolence pic.twitter.com/HGsrNhLODz — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) June 5, 2022

