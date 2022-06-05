EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the find the video above disturbing.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Sunday night, we have video provided to us from Philadelphia police. It shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street.

Police say the man on the left in the video in a white T-shirt pulls out what appears to be a handgun from his waistband. He and another guy approach a third person.

The three start fighting. Multiple shots are then fired.

The video then blurs as people make a run for it.

That man in the white t-shirt is now among the dead on Sunday night. Police have labeled him a shooter.

Police asked to share this video because there’s a manhunt now for the suspect wearing what appears to be a hat or hoodie.

Police believe he’s the man who shot and killed the man in the white T-shirt.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.