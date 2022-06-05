SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted in Springettsbury Township on Sunday. Mya Campbell was last seen wearing a pink, green, and yellow polka dot dress around 3:30 p.m. on Concord road.
Police say Campbell is Black, 2-foot-4 inches tall, 25 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials say she was reportedly abducted by Maria McKenzie, a 27-old-year-old white female. She’s 5-foot-6 inches tall, 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. McKenzie was last seen wearing a brown jacket and driving a silver 2005 Suzuki XL7 with the Pennsylvania license plate: LXG5500.
Anyone with information is asked to contact to contact the police.