PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mass shooting in South Philadelphia leaves three people dead and 11 others injured. Police say patrol officers in the area heard numerous gunshots coming from the 200 block of South Street just before midnight Saturday.

BREAKING: Police confirm 3 people are now dead in a shooting that happened at busy 4th and South Streets in Philadelphia at 11:31p. A total of 13 people were struck by gunfire. Conditions are unknown. A motive is also unknown. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 5, 2022

Multiple shooters reportedly fired into a crowd of people on South Street.

They say one of the officers witnessed the shooting firsthand and quickly fired at one of the shooters, causing them to drop their weapon. Police were able to recover two guns at the scene, one with an extended magazine, but not before 14 people were struck by the gunfire.

“He was within 10 to 15 yards of the shooter watching this person shoot into the crowd when the officer engaged that shooter and as a result of that brave officer, that individual, again we’re uncertain if he was struck or not, but the officer was able to get that individual to drop his gun and flee,” Insp. D F Pace said.

*Alert* Emergency personnel are responding to a shooting incident in the area of 3rd and South Streets. Several people have been injured. Please avoid the area. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) June 5, 2022

Police described it as a terrifying and chaotic scene.

CBS3 has learned the shooting victims are being treated at Jefferson Hospital and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in West Philadelphia.

Three of the victims, two men and a woman, were pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The extent of the injuries to the other 11 people injured is unclear at this time.

Police are actively looking for the shooters involved in this incident and are confident that surveillance cameras from around South Street will reveal those responsible for this mass shooting.

The area of 3rd and South Streets remains closed as police investigate.

