PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re learning more about the victims in the mass shooting in Philadelphia on South Street. After that shooting, paramedics took several of the victims to Jefferson Health, which really overwhelmed the hospital.

Of the 14 people shot, three were killed. A 49-year-old woman was injured by shattered glass.

Police identified the victims who died as 34-year-old Gregory Jackson, 27-year-old Alexis Quinn, and the American Federation of Teachers confirmed the third victim was Kris Minners, a 22-year-old resident advisor at Girard College.

The other victims injured range from 17-69 years old.

Eyewitness News has learned at least five are under the age of 19.

We spoke with one of the victims as he was leaving Jefferson Hospital. He described those terrifying moments.

“Then all of sudden, someone started shooting,” John Johnson said. “I had my back turned, so I don’t know who it was. Everybody started running and screaming for their lives. And when I realized I was shot in my foot, I couldn’t walk. So there was a young man and young woman injured and I had to assist them because that’s just the God in me.”

While many of the victims are expected to be OK, police say one of them, a 23-year-old man, was shot several times in the torso area and is in critical condition.

We are working to find out more about these victims and we will continue to keep you updated.