Roots Picnic Returns To Philadelphia After 2 Year Pandemic Pause

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Roots Picnic returned to Philadelphia on Saturday. Dozens of artists will take the stage at The Mann Center.

After a two year hiatus, the festival is back and in a new location at Fairmount Park. It’s pretty busy and cars are lined up all along the street.

For the first time, the festival is at The Mann Center.

In addition to legendary performers, the event also features local artists, vendors and more in a celebration of culture and the arts.

The Roots Picnic has been a mainstay in Philadelphia since 2007 and today we spoke with people who say they only have one word to describe how they’re feeling.

“I’m excited for the picnic. It’s not too hot, it’s not too cold, it’s perfect weather,” one woman said.

“Great music, great people, great vibes, we’re just excited,” another woman said.

“Can’t wait to see Mary J Blige later on,” one woman said.

One of the women CBS3 spoke to said she drove all the way from Washington D.C. to see Mary J. Blige.

“You can definitely tell that everybody is like super excited to be out of the house, not having to wear masks and stuff, yeah, it’s pretty crazy actually seeing this many people at once,” Chris Crosby said.

The festival also has a big economic impact in the area.

