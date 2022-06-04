PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is celebrating 50 years of pride! After a two-year hiatus, pride celebrations are back and happening all month long. The celebrations kick off with the 2022 PHL Pride March and Festival on Sunday, June 5.

Here’s your guide to the parade route, road closures and more:

The PHL Pride March begins at 11 a.m. The march will begin at 500 Arch Street, make two stops at historic landmarks for Pride and Philadelphia, and end at 12th Street and St. James Place where the PHL Pride Festival will begin at noon.

The PHL Pride Festival is a street festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and will feature community resources, youth and family programming, a low sensory relaxation zone, a sober space and dry bar area, and, in keeping with PHL Pride Collective’s dedication to highlighting Queer, Trans, Black Indigenous, and People of Color (QTBIPOC) traditions and forms of expression, Kiki Alley, a celebration space highlighting the rich culture and history of the Philadelphia ballroom community. For more information on PHL Pride March and Festival activities visit www.phlpridecollective.org.



PHL Pride March Route



All participants in the PHL Pride March will assemble at 500 Arch Street beginning at 10 a.m.



The march will commence at 11 a.m., starting at 500 Arch Street and proceeding westbound on Arch Street to 8th Street, southbound on 8th Street to Market Street, westbound on Market Street to 12th Street, southbound on 12th Street, and ending at St. James Street. The march is scheduled to conclude at noon.



PHL Pride Festival



Immediately following the conclusion of the PHL Pride March, begins the PHL Pride Festival. The following streets will be closed starting at 7 a.m. until approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 5:

Juniper Street from Walnut Street to Cypress Street

Cypress Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street

13th Street from Walnut Street to Spruce Street

12th Street from Walnut Street to Spruce Street

Quince Street from Walnut Street to Locust Street

Locust Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street

Spruce Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street

Chancellor Street from Juniper Street to 12th Street

St. James Street from 13th Street to 12th Street

S. Camac Street from Spruce Street to Walnut Street

Latimer Street from S. Camac Street 12th Street

Manning Street from S. Camac Street to 12th Street

Parking Restrictions



The above-listed streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. Motorists must adhere to “Temporary No Parking” signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.



Public Transportation



SEPTA Bus Routes 12, 23, and 45 will be detoured from their normal routes beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 5 through approximately 9 p.m. Detours will be posted, and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at www.septa.org.



COVID-19 and Public Safety Information

Participants are encouraged to stay home if they feel sick. Participants can find more Covid-19 event safety tips online.

The PHL Pride March and Festival is a “rain or shine” event. Traffic delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes. Road closures, parking restrictions, and details for the PHL Pride March and Festival can be found below.