PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating nine separate shootings from Friday into Saturday that left a pregnant woman dead and eight others injured, including a man at a SEPTA subway station. Doctors managed to save the baby she was carrying.

Police say they found the woman in her 20s shot in the head when they arrived at the scene at Richmond Street just after 1 a.m. She was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m.

Police say the baby is in stable condition.

On Saturday afternoon, a 23-year-old man was shot once in his right chest inside SEPTA’s Susquehanna-Dauphin Station subway station in North Philadelphia. The incident happened just before 3 p.m.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Police say according to their preliminary investigation, those involved in the incident were involved in a confrontation that started outside the station.

Trains heading northbound are temporarily bypassing Susquehanna-Dauphin Station due to police activity.

A 15-year-old boy was shot once in his left forearm on Friday night in West Philadelphia, according to police. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Market Street. He was transported to CHOP and placed in stable condition.

Also in West Philadelphia, a 58-year-old man was found inside a Chevrolet Impala with a gunshot wound to his chest. The incident occurred on the 4900 block of Arch Street. The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition.

In Philly’s Nicetown section, police say a 38-year-old man was found on the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in extremely critical condition, police say.

Police say a 44-year-old man was shot twice in his right side in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the 1500 block of West Boston Street around 10:30 a.m. The man was taken to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition.

A 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to this right elbow on the 2200 block of Gratz Street in North Philadelphia, police say. He was placed in stable condition.

In the city’s Olney neighborhood, police say a 21-year-old was shot once in his left leg. The shooting happened on the 5000 block of North 8th Street just before midnight on Friday. He was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot once in his left thigh and once in his lower back in West Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 6000 block of Delancey Street just before 11 p.m. on Friday.

No arrests were made in any of these shootings.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.