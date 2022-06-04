PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after he lost control of his car, hit a curb, and flipped over in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion on Saturday night, according to police. The crash happened on the 2800 block of West Arizona Street around 6:30 p.m.
Police say the man was driving a Chevrolet Impala southbound on the 2800 block of Arizona when it hit a curb, lost control, and flipped over.
Police say medics had to abstract the driver from his vehicle.
The man was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police.