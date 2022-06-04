WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (CBS) — The body of 19-year-old Alfred Williams, the swimmer who went missing off the coast of Wildwood, was recovered Saturday morning in the borough of Wildwood Crest.
Williams, who is from Drexel Hill, disappeared in the water Tuesday afternoon in the area of Andrews Avenue.
It's believed he got caught in a rip tide.
Officials were able to rescue two other swimmers and a third was able to make it to shore.
The Coast Guard called off the search for Williams Wednesday afternoon.