WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — The Monroe Township Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Williamstown High School in Williamstown on Friday morning. The school is currently on lockdown.
Police say all the students are safe and the investigation is ongoing.
CBS3’s Brandon Goldner is on the scene and says there is an officer posted outside the school driveway with a firearm. He says the school is deep in the woods so it is unclear if any officers are beyond the driveway.
