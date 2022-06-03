PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Roots Picnic will return for the first time since 2019 this weekend in Philadelphia The two day event kicks off Saturday at The Mann Center.

More than 60,000 fans will attend the two-day event.

This year, there will be four stages spread throughout the expanded campus at The Mann. It’s going to be a great show.

Here’s some of the headliners:

Mary J. Blige will join forces on stage with The Roots in what’s being described as a “once-in-a-life time” set.

R&B singers Summer Walker, and Philadelphia’s own Jazmine Sullivan will also perform.

They are just a few of the artists taking the stage over the two-day festival.

Click here to learn more about the lineup.