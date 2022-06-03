PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new era begins for the Phillies after the team fired manager Joe Girardi on Friday. The Phillies struggled this season, despite having the fourth-highest payroll in all of baseball.

Phillies fans had a lot to say about the move.

Most saw this one coming and say it’s about time. They’re ready for a change and a winning record.

Fans of all ages weren’t all that surprised to learn the Phillies gave Girardi the goodbye.

In a city where sports is in our DNA, pinpointing what went wrong is pretty easy.

“He didn’t play the players right,” Jack Quinlan said.

“Their defense hasn’t been good and their offense hasn’t had the spark,” Anna Marks said.

“He should have done a better job with the bullpen,” Logan Dunkle said.

While everyone understands the shared responsibility of a season, most are looking forward to a new manager.

“I think it will be a good change for them. Obviously, this season has been off to a rough start,” Sierra Wright said.

“Rob Thomson has been on the team for a while so hopefully, he can build that relationship with them,” Anna Marks said.

And despite this town being notoriously “don’t let the door hit you on the way out” tough, the Phillies faithful say keep the faith.

“We don’t hate Joe Girardi. We just hope this manager is a little better,” Jack Quinlan said.

“Just give them a little more time. They usually come through,” Anthony Battlini said.