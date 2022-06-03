PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s National Doughnut Day. National Doughnut Day honors the Salvation Army women who served the pastry to soldiers during World War I, known as “doughboys.”

Americans eat 10 billion donuts a year.

Here’s where you can get deals, freebies, and special flavors on National Doughnutt Day:

Dunkin’ Donuts

If you buy any beverage at Dunkin’ you get a free doughnut.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is being a little more generous than Dunkin’. You can get any doughnut free on Friday, and you can get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen or 16 count minis.

Federal Donuts

Philly’s own Federal Donuts is offering six of their fancy donuts for the holiday.

The shop doesn’t necessarily have a deal, but you can get a “National Donut Day” T-shirt at all of their locations only on Friday. Click here to find the closest store near you.

Dottie’s Donuts

In West Philly, Dottie’s Donuts is offering a cherry lime pistachio donut topped with a matcha sugar cookie dough ball as their chef special to celebrate.

Duck Donuts

If you enjoy cinnamon sugar doughnut, Duck Donuts might be the place for you to go. The shop is offering a complimentary cinnamon sugar donut on Friday, but the deal is available inside stores at participating shops.