PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The CDC has now confirmed a case of monkeypox in Philadelphia — the first found in Pennsylvania. We still don’t know how the person was exposed and if they infected anyone else.

“Given how well-connected our world is, no one is really isolated,” health department acute communicable disease program manager Dana Perella said.

While it’s still not known how the Philadelphia resident contracted the virus, experts say the threat is “extremely low,” and that monkeypox is much less contagious than COVID-19.

“I don’t think it’s anything that we should be panicking about. It does not spread the same way that COVID spreads. For example, it’s not easy to catch this as it is to catch COVID,” ChristianaCare Chief Infection Prevention Officer Dr. Marci Drees said.

Drees says the virus spreads through close contact, including skin or respiratory transmission and will most likely be diagnosed when a rash breaks out several days after exposure.

Other symptoms include fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, and a rash that develops one to three days after exposure.

“The rash can be on different parts of the body. It’s usually more common on the face and extremities than on the central part of the body. What’s been a distinguishing feature of this outbreak is that sometimes it’s been isolated to the genital area,” Drees said.

Drees also says if you develop the rash, it’s important to contact your doctor, cover it immediately and isolate.

“It also can be spread by materials so if you handle the bedding or the towels of someone with monkeypox lesions then you can catch it that way,” Drees said.

Monkeypox was accidentally imported to the United States in 2003 — transmitted from rodents shipped from Africa to prairie dogs.

It has historically been spread from animals to people but officials haven’t been able to trace this outbreak first identified last month in a British patient.

“It clearly is spreading in a different way than it has before,” Drees said.

Monkeypox has been confirmed in 29 countries. The CDC says there are at least 19 cases in 10 states. Worldwide, only one known death from monkeypox has been reported.

Monkeypox is similar to the smallpox virus and the smallpox vaccine can be used to help treat high-risk patients with monkeypox.

Officials say the best way to stay safe is to practice social distancing, masking and proper handwashing.

CBS3’s Ross DiMattei contributed to this report.