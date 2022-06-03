PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joe Girardi was fired as the Phillies’ manager on Friday, but that didn’t stop him from making an appearance on MLB Network Radio after learning of his dismissal.

“I think we gave too many extra outs, that probably cost of four or five games, maybe, maybe even more,” Girardi said. “I think at times our bullpen struggled. I can look back on this last week when we were, I don’t know 3-7, and I think realistically we probably should’ve been 7-3. Well, that’s going to fall on me because we weren’t and I understand that. I just pray that they get better and they get to the playoffs.”

In that 3-7 stretch, the Phillies were swept by the first place New York Mets. They currently sit 12 games behind the Mets in the NL East standings. They also split a series with the Atlanta Braves during the last 10 games of Girardi’s tenure, and trail their division rivals to the south by 2.5 games.

With Girardi out of the picture, bench coach Rob Thomson will be the interim manager. Coaching assistant Bobby Meacham was also relieved of his duties.

Girardi finished his Phillies tenure with a 132-141 record, including one season that was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He arrived ahead of the 2020 season after a brief broadcasting career with MLB Network. Before that, he was previously the manager of the New York Yankees from 2008-17, where he beat the Phillies in the World Series in 2009.

Since the Phillies fired Charlie Manuel in 2013, they haven’t had any luck finding a long-term manager. They’ve went through four different skippers since Manuel, including Girardi. Before him, Gabe Kapler, Pete Mackanin, and Ryne Sandberg held the position.

