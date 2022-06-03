PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On the heels of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Pennsylvania state Rep. Amen Brown says schools in Philadelphia need immediate security upgrades.

While the gun violence crisis continues to plague the streets of the city, many neighbors cry out too many shootings are right near schools.

“Safety is a major concern,” resident Sharon Young said.

Brown is calling on his colleagues in Harrisburg to allocate state funds that will update security measures in schools throughout the city.

“We need to be able to lock down classrooms immediately if there’s a shooting in the area. No matter if it’s 10 feet away or 10 blocks away,” Brown said.

The upgrades would include security cameras, door sensors, and automatic door locks. It will cost up to $2 million per school and he says there’s available funding.

Parents say it’s necessary.

“Just the thought of young people having to go to school in fear, not knowing if they’ll be able to go home safely,” Young said.

Brown has reached across the aisle, including Republican state Rep. Stan Saylor, chair of the appropriations committee.

“This is something we all should be able to agree on. This isn’t a Democrat or Republican thing,” Brown said.

Saylor says budget negotiations are ongoing and that there is federal and state funding that can be allocated to school safety in Philly.

The amount is yet to be determined.

The budget review will also have to go through the governor and senate.