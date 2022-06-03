PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – State Rep. Amen Brown will hold a news conference on Friday to discuss his plan for safety initiatives in the Philadelphia School District following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The briefing will take place at approximately 10 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
