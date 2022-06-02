PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia man charged in the January 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty to a felony count after he was turned in by an ex-girlfriend. He reportedly insulted her intelligence for not believing the election was stolen.
Richard Michetti, 29, of Ridley Park pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Washington to a charge of aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding. He was originally also charged with trespassing, violent entry and disorderly conduct.READ MORE: At Least 15 Shots Fired In Center City Drive-By Shooting That Left Young Man Injured, Business Riddled With Bullets
FBI authorities said a former romantic partner of Michetti alerted authorities about his presence a day after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Officials said photos showed him inside the Capitol Rotunda.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Stabbed Multiple Times In Trenton: Officials
The affidavit alleged that Michetti said he was there to protest the election results and told the informant in a text message several hours after the siege began “If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron.”
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Michetti said little during Tuesday’s hearing. He is to be sentenced on Sept. 1, and although the charge carries a maximum 20-year sentence, federal sentencing guidelines call for call for a prison term of 15 to 21 months, the paper reported.MORE NEWS: If You Drink These Types Of Coffee, You Could Have A Lower Death Risk
All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved