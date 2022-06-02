PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia man charged in the January 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty to a felony count after he was turned in by an ex-girlfriend. He reportedly insulted her intelligence for not believing the election was stolen.

Richard Michetti, 29, of Ridley Park pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Washington to a charge of aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding. He was originally also charged with trespassing, violent entry and disorderly conduct.

FBI authorities said a former romantic partner of Michetti alerted authorities about his presence a day after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Officials said photos showed him inside the Capitol Rotunda.

The affidavit alleged that Michetti said he was there to protest the election results and told the informant in a text message several hours after the siege began “If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Michetti said little during Tuesday’s hearing. He is to be sentenced on Sept. 1, and although the charge carries a maximum 20-year sentence, federal sentencing guidelines call for call for a prison term of 15 to 21 months, the paper reported.

