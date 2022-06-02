PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in the heart of Center City on Wednesday night left a man hospitalized and a business riddled with bullets. The shooting happened at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard.

It doesn’t get much more central in Center City than this. Normally an area packed with pedestrians and professionals, it cleared out pretty quick when 15 shots were fired, hitting one person as well as the windows of a business.

A little after 11 p.m., officers from the 9th District as well as SEPTA Transit, responded to reports of gunshots at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard.

When they got here, they found a 19-year-old man laying on the sidewalk suffering from three gunshot wounds. He was shot once in each arm and once in the upper right thigh.

A SEPTA Transit officer took the man to Jefferson Hospital where he’s in stable condition.

While searching the crime scene, officers found at least 15 spent shell casings fired from a 9 mm handgun.

There are also many surveillance cameras in the area, and detectives are combing through that footage for clues as to who did this.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: at least 15 shots fired in drive-by shooting at 17th and JFK. 19 y/o man shot three times and business behind hit by bullets. Live reports starting at 430am on @CBSPhilly #GunViolence #Philly #Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/lfppqpTaWP — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) June 2, 2022

“What we know so far is that a dark-colored vehicle was traveling southbound on 17th Street, when just as it passed the target, the 19-year-old male, opened fire,” Inspector D F Pace said. “We’re not sure exactly how many shooters there were if there was one or more than one at this time.”

Officers also found a black purse that was left at the scene.



They’re not sure who it belongs to or whether it’s related to this shooting. That is now part of this ongoing investigation.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here