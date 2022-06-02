PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia resident has been identified as Pennsylvania’s first probable monkeypox case, the city’s health department said Thursday. Health officials say this information is based on preliminary testing at the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Bureau of Laboratories and confirmation testing at the CDC is pending.

An investigation is underway to determine how the person was exposed and if they have exposed anyone else since becoming infected.

“The threat to Philadelphians from monkeypox is extremely low,” Health Department Acute Communicable Disease Program Manager Dana Perella said. “Monkeypox is much less contagious than COVID-19 and is containable particularly when prompt care is sought for symptoms. Vaccine to prevent or lessen the severity of illness is available through the CDC for high-risk contacts of persons infected with monkeypox, as is antiviral treatment for patients with monkeypox. I believe that residents and visitors should feel safe to do all the fun things Philadelphia has to offer, with the proper precautions.”

Health department staff members will contact anyone who has been exposed directly.

The current monkeypox outbreak was first confirmed in a British resident in May. The CDC has since confirmed 19 cases in 10 states. There has only been one death associated with the outbreak worldwide.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of an unexplained rash on their face, palms, arms, legs, genitals, or the perianal region that may have by accompanied by flu-like illness should contact their primary care provider as soon as possible.

Monkeypox is spread through close, personal contact. Some initial symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, and enlarged lymph nodes. A rash also often starts on the face and appears on the pals, arms, legs and other parts of the body.

Recent cases have begun with a rash on the genitals or perianal region only with no other initial symptoms. The rash changes from small, flat spots to tiny blisters that are similar to chicken pox, and then to larger blisters. They can take several weeks to scab over. The person is no longer contagious when the scabs fall off.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that is usually found in Central and West Africa. It was first discovered in laboratory monkeys in 1958.