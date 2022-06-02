Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence On Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Incident

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Actress Jada Pinkett Smith broke her silence on the famous Oscar slap between her husband Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock.
"My deepest hope is that these two intelligent capable men have the opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile," she said. "The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one and another more than ever."
The actress reflected on the moment during her Facebook show, "Red Table Talk."
Following the incident, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the Academy banned the actor from attending any Academy events for a decade.
Chris Rock has yet to officially address the incident.