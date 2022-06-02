SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — If you line ’em up, she’ll knock ’em down. In a game where offense tends to shine, one local product is in the spotlight for another reason.

Cardinal O’Hara star Hayden Sissons is a strikeout machine.

“My high so far has been 21,” Hayden said.

She’s racked up the Ks all season — 200 to be exact — all as a freshman.

“She is just cool, calm, collect,” Cardinal O’Hara Softball Head Coach Terry Coyne said. “We’ve had other coaches come up and say, ‘she’s only a freshman?'”

“I really did not think it was going to come to this,” Hayden said. “I knew I was going to do well in my high school career, but already exceeding my expectations, it’s amazing.”

Coyne, in his first year as O’Hara’s softball head coach, says Hayden is the complete package, and the high school is lucky to have her.

“She is definitely something special,” Coyne said. “We’re very fortunate to have her. There’s a lot of schools out there that wanted her, and thank goodness she did pick O’Hara. Having her has been the anchor of our team. She can hit, she can run, she can field. If we wanted to, I’m sure we could get them to sell hot dogs and she would do a great job of doing that too.”

Hayden hit the milestone Wednesday as O’Hara took home the 5A District 12 Championship, beating Franklin Towne Charter.

“On and off the field, we’ve come together so much,” Hayden said. “I get along with everyone. And it’s such a surprise because usually, you don’t hear that about high school teams. Usually, there’s always conflict between players, but really our team is amazing.”

O’Hara will play in the first round of the states next week.