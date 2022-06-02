PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 could be available by June 21, according to the White House. Pfizer has submitted its application for emergency use authorization for its vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old.
Preliminary data shows it is more than 80% effective.
Moderna has already submitted data for its vaccine.
An FDA advisory panel is scheduled to meet on June 14 to consider both versions.
If it authorizes either or both, the CDC would have to sign off.