By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Pennsylvania News, Russia-Ukraine Conflict

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — State Rep. Ben Sanchez will hold a news conference on Thursday to highlight the ongoing need for aid to Ukraine. The briefing will take place at approximately 10:30 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

  • What: State Rep. Ben Sanchez will hold a news conference on Thursday to highlight the ongoing need for aid to Ukraine.
  • When: Thursday, June 2, 2022.
  • Time: 10:30 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

