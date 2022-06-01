WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say the search has been suspended for a man who disappeared Tuesday while swimming off of Wildwood. Three other swimmers were rescued.
Cape May County authorities received a call around 4 p.m. Tuesday about a group in danger in the ocean near Andrews Avenue.
The Coast Guard rescued three people from the water, but a man, who is said to be about 20 years old, is still missing.
The fire department was called out to aid in the rescue.
CBS3 has learned the Coast Guard chopper suspended its search Tuesday night. But its boat continued searching for the missing man a while longer.
The group may have been caught in a rip current.
Officials remind swimmers to swim parallel to the shore and then swim back. Don’t try to fight the current.
But more than that, Wildwood officials also want to remind visitors not to swim if there are no lifeguards on duty.
Beaches in Wildwood will not be fully staffed until about mid-June.
CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.