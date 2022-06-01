PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they’ve declared a barricade situation in West Philadelphia after a woman was seen pointing a gun at a man and juvenile on Wednesday. The barricade was declared just before 10:30 a.m. on the 4000 block of Aspen Street.
Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile. The two are now currently outside with the police.
