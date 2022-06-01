NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele will announce an arrest in a 2019 Philadelphia case of an unidentified body found buried in Awbury Arboretum. Investigators say the groundskeeper found the remains inside a sack that was partially buried behind Cope House on Awbury Road in September 2019.
Montgomery County detectives recently found the murder occurred in Pottstown in August 2019. They say it was a result of a volatile romantic relationship involving stolen trust fund monies and other twists.
The press conference will be streamed on CBS News Philly and is expected to begin at 2 p.m.
- What: Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele will announce an arrest in an unsolved Philadelphia murder case involving a body found on Sept. 30, 2019, by a landscaper at Awbury Arboretum.
- Who: District Attorney Kevin Steele
- When: Wednesday, June 1
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Where: CBS News Philly
