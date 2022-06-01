POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — After an investigation, PECO said in a release on Wednesday that their natural gas didn’t cause the house explosion in Pottstown last week that killed five people, including four children, and injured two others. The houses at 453 and 455 Hale Street weren’t served by PECO natural gas, but there’s natural gas in the vicinity of the properties.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion is still ongoing. PECO said in a release that they haven’t been advised of any final determinations yet. The company says it will continue to offer its full support in the investigation.

Over the past week, PECO said they’ve excavated their facilities, pressure tested the natural gas main, inspected the main and service lines with cameras, analyzed the call logs, and tested infrastructure to assist with the investigation.

Pottstown’s Licensing and inspection department and fire investigators returned to the scene of the house explosion on Wednesday.

Last weekend, the community held a vigil to honor the five victims who lost their lives. They were identified as 67-year-old Francine White, 13-year-old Alana Wood, 12-year-old Jeremiah White, 10-year-old Nehemiah White, and 8-year-old Tristan White.

Officials say the children’s parents, 44-year-old Eugene White and 32-year-old Kristina Matuzsan, were both hospitalized and placed in critical condition.

Several homes were also damaged and forced residents to leave.