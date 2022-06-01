POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Pottstown’s Licensing and Inspections Department and fire investigators returned to the scene of a deadly house explosion that killed five people, including four children, on Wednesday. They went door-to-door and inspected homes in the immediate surrounding area looking for structural damage from the blast that would make them unsafe for the families living there.

Eyewitness News has learned three additional properties have been flagged as the investigation into the cause continues.

A pile of rubble remains nearly a week later where that house once stood.

The fire chief says all evidence they need has been collected, but still, there is no answer yet as to what caused this deadly incident.

Last weekend, the community held a vigil to honor the five victims who lost their lives. They were identified as 67-year-old Francine White, 13-year-old Alana Wood, 12-year-old Jeremiah White, 10-year-old Nehemiah White, and 8-year-old Tristan White.

Officials say the children’s parents, 44-year-old Eugene White and 32-year-old Kristina Matuzsan, were both hospitalized and placed in critical condition.

Several homes were also damaged and forced residents to leave.

After an investigation, PECO said in a release on Wednesday that their natural gas didn’t cause the house explosion. The houses at 453 and 455 Hale Street weren’t served by PECO natural gas, but there’s natural gas in the vicinity of the properties.

PECO said it will continue to offer its full support in the investigation.

Over the past week, PECO said they’ve excavated their facilities, pressure tested the natural gas main, inspected the main and service lines with cameras, analyzed the call logs, and tested infrastructure to assist with the investigation.

PECO’s statement read in part: “We have not found evidence that PECO’s natural gas caused this incident. To be clear, the investigations are ongoing.”

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.