PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – PennDOT, the Phillie Phanatic, and officials from Pennsylvania, and New Jersey will join each other Wednesday to urge motorists to buckle up as part of the National “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement mobilization running through June 5. The briefing will take place at approximately 10:30 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- When: Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
