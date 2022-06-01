PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was Top Gun Night at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night and Downingtown native Miles Teller was on hand to throw out the first pitch before the Philadelphia Phillies’ game against the San Francisco Giants.
Oh, and the first 1,500 fans who purchased tickets got an exclusive Top Gun Miles Teller “Rooster” bobblehead.A Fresh Cut Conversation: A Closer Look At Gun Violence In Philadelphia
Teller plays Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw in “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is now out in theaters.READ MORE: At Least 4 People Dead In Tulsa Medical Building Shooting, Police Say
CBS3 caught up with Teller after his first pitch Wednesday night. It was his second time throwing out a first pitch at a Phils game.
‘The first one I threw to [Jake] Arrieta, this one to Ryan Howard,” Teller said. “Dude, I was trying to play baseball my whole life. Then you have the Phanatic telling you don’t mess up and everybody telling you don’t bounce it. And then [Nick] Castellanos said, ‘Let it eat. Throw from the rubber and let it eat.'”MORE NEWS: PennDOT, Phillies Team Up In Effort To Encourage Everyone To Practice Seat Belt Safety
Watch the video above for more of Pat Gallen’s interview with Teller.