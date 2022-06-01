Multi-Vehicle Crash In Glenolden Leaves Police Officer Injured

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
GLENOLDEN, Pa. (CBS) — A police officer was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware County early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. at MacDade Boulevard and South Avenue in Glenolden.

Three vehicles were involved.

Police say the officer became trapped and had to be freed from the wreckage. There’s no word on her condition.

No one else was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.