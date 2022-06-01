Multi-Vehicle Crash In Glenolden Leaves Police Officer Injured

GLENOLDEN, Pa. (CBS) — A police officer was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware County early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. at MacDade Boulevard and South Avenue in Glenolden.
Three vehicles were involved.Philadelphia Weather: Severe Storms Possible Wednesday And Thursday
Police say the officer became trapped and had to be freed from the wreckage. There’s no word on her condition.READ MORE: Amazon Workers Walk Out On Job At Facility In Bellmawr, Camden County
No one else was injured.MORE NEWS: Hundreds Of Students Demand Action Against Gun Violence Outside City Hall: 'This Is Our Safe Zone, Not Your War Zone'
The cause of the crash is under investigation.