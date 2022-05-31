PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia students are demanding action at City Hall to curb gun violence across the city. Hundreds of students from nine schools in the city gathered outside City Hall moments ago for an anti-violence protest.

Some were holding signs that read “This is our safe zone, not your war zone,” “Our lives matter” and “#enough.” It comes after a violent Memorial Day weekend, between Friday and Monday, 15 people were killed in shootings across Philadelphia.

It’s also been one week since the heart-wrenching Texas school shooting.

On Tuesday at City Hall, 4th-grade students from Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter School in Kensington read what they call A Letter To A Shooter.

Our babies, why are you shooting our babies? What did our babies do to you? They didn’t even have a chance to live. But why would they want to? Living in a world afraid to live, afraid of getting shot, afraid of getting robbed, afraid of getting killed. Afraid of getting killed! Why do you want to kill us? Do you want to kill me? Do you want to kill me? I don’t want you to kill me. I don’t want you to kill me. I want to live.

Here are some of the signs being held at the rally @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/vq1SdXfqH2 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 31, 2022

The students who rallied are also taking an anti-violence pledge.

The students who participated were a part of the Enough is Enough Students Against Gun Violence.

The youth-led group aims to bring young people into the advocacy around gun violence prevention. Nine area high schools created a survey for students, by students to best understand the impacts of gun violence on young people.

It also included youth recommendations for gun violence prevention and intervention efforts.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo will have more information beginning at 4 p.m. on Eyewitness News.