PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The next time you walk into the Wells Fargo Center, it will look completely different. The arena in South Philly is wrapping up its years-long renovation.

This renovation began back in 2016. After COVID delays and supply issues, it will finally be done for the Flyers’ preseason home opener this fall.

“It’s one thing to make a space pretty, but we want them to be wowed,” Wells Fargo Center President Valerie Camillo said.

But before the pretty, you have to get dirty.

The Flyers’ Gritty, Sixers’ Franklin and Wings’ Kingston were all on hand Tuesday as the Wells Fargo Center continued its $300 million renovation. The club level is getting a top-to-bottom facelift.

“It’s the largest transformation of an existing arena that has ever taken place in the U.S.,” Camillo said.

The renovation will make the 26-year-old arena ADA compliant. Among the upgrades are new bars that transform with the sporting event, a sit-down restaurant, and new four-seat loge boxes — a first for Philadelphia.

“It’s essentially a smaller version of a suite. If you’ve got a little accounting form or a little law firm and a suite is a little too much but you still want your private real estate, this is perfect for you,” Wells Fargo Center General Manager Phil Laws said.

While they say this is about making your experience the best it possibly can be, they also say it’s about making sure the Sixers stay right here.

The Sixers have played in the arena since 1996, and while they have multiple years left on their lease, they’ve been vocal about wanting a new arena. Top brass says they hope the privately-funded renovation keeps their tenant happy.

“It speaks to our commitment to making this a world-class facility which we believe it is and will continue to be for many years. And certainly part of the reason we’re thinking about that is that we want the Sixers to find this an attractive and happy home,” Camillo said.

There are multiple events planned at the center this summer, including the Justin Bieber concert. CBS3 is told the concert will not be impacted by the construction.