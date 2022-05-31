PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new proposal in the Pennsylvania state legislature to help crack down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in Philadelphia. The amendment would help define what those vehicles are.
It would also require insurance and registration through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
"People are afraid. Riding up and down sidewalks, interfering with the small businesses, people can't enjoy a beautiful day like this. You gotta worry about being ran over by ATV or dirt bike," state Rep. Amen Brown said.
If this proposal passes anyone who already owns a dirt bike or ATV would have a certain time window to register it and get insurance.
Philadelphia police also appear to be cracking down on illegal ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets. They intercepted a group of illegal riders on the Ben Franklin Parkway this weekend.