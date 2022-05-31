PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – All Philadelphia District Schools will dismiss early Tuesday due to heat. The dismissal times are based on the time at which the school started its day.
The staggered schedule is below:
|
Start time
|
Today’s Scheduled Dismissal Time
|
7:30 AM
|
Noon
|
7:45 AM
|
12:15 PM
|
8:00 AM
|
12:30 PM
|
8:15 AM
|
12:45 PM
|
8:30 AM
|
1:00 PM
|
8:45 AM
|
1:15 PM
|
9:00 AM
|
1:30 PM
|
9:15 AM
|
1:45 PM
|
9:30 AM
|
2:00 PM
All after-school and sports activities have also been canceled.
The district is monitoring heat conditions for Wednesday and will provide an update regarding school operations no later than 6 p.m. Tuesday.