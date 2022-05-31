PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney will announce the return of the ODUNDE Festival on Tuesday. The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. and streamed on CBS News Philly.
The ODUNDE Festival is returning to South Philadelphia after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the largest African American cultural street festival in the nation.
- What: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, ODUNDE CEO Oshunbumi Fernandez West and other officials to announce the return of the 2022 ODUNDE Festival
- When: Tuesday, May 31
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philly
The festival attracts nearly 500,000 people to South Street and covers over 15 city blocks. There will be over 100 arts and craft and food vendors, two stages of live entertainment and other activities for attendees.
Click here for more information about the festival.