PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday is the final day of Mental Health Awareness Month. A new initiative with the city is providing information and resources for the public.

Eyewitness News anchor Janelle Burrell talked with health program analyst Malik Gray about the program.

Burrell: These courses that people are able to take, what will they be learning and how will they then be able to apply what they’ve learned?

Gray: So it’s understanding, what are the most prevalent mental health issues we’re dealing with here in America. So talking about depression and anxiety. What does it look like? What are the signs and symptoms? That’s one of the crucial pieces that you learn, recognizing those symptoms. So then, ‘Hey, you know what, I learned in class that anxiety you maybe have sweaty palms you may feel heart palpitations or whatever.’ I need to encourage this person or myself to go see a doctor and say, ‘Hey, this is what I’ve been feeling.’ No different than what we do when we think about when we have a physical problem going on.

