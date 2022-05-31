PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence in Philadelphia is prompting some young people to say enough is enough. Students from several schools across Philadelphia rallied Tuesday to demand action from officials.

Children growing up in Philadelphia know gun violence is a major issue. Some are used to hearing bullets blast through their neighborhoods. Some have also had loved ones injured or killed in shootings.

On Tuesday, students gathered to call for action.

“Who’s city? Our city!” students chanted.

Holding signs that read “stop the shooting,” hundreds of students from several Philadelphia schools rallied against gun violence outside of City Hall Tuesday.

“Hands up, don’t shoot! Hands up, don’t shoot!” students chanted.

These are also just some of the 1,300 Philadelphia students who filled out a new survey from the Students Against Gun Violence campaign.

It found that 50% of youth worry about their own safety.

“Did you hear the gunshots last night, awaking kids on school nights?” a student said.

Eyewitness News found some of these students are used to hearing gunfire, like Asanyi Clark-Bolden.

“It’s been happening all my life, so when I hear I just be like ‘Oh, that’s just somebody else being killed.’ It’s really nothing new. Yeah, it’s normal,” 11th-grade student Asanyi said.

Eyewitness News covered the aftermath of the murder of Asanyi’s cousin, who was gunned down two years ago. He was just 12-year-old. Police never made an arrest.

And kids continue to be killed.

Eyewitness News found of the more than 200 homicide victims in Philly this year, 17 victims have been children.

“Why are you shooting our babies?” a student asked.

Tuesday’s anti-violence rally comes a week since the school massacre in Texas and after a very violent Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia where 15 people were killed in shootings between Friday and Monday.

“This weekend was one of the bloodiest weekends that we’ve seen in Philadelphia,” Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said.

But students say there are solutions.

“Stricter laws,” Asanyi said.

“Guns being taken off the streets,” said another student.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted that far too many people have illegal firearms, adding officers are doing everything they can to bring justice to those impacted by gun violence.

The violence that we experienced over the holiday weekend is unimaginable. Far too many people are illegally utilizing firearms, and their actions are destroying lives & entire communities. We cannot allow these crimes to go unanswered, and will do everything in our power to… — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) May 31, 2022

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf also tweeted in support of the students rallying, saying “you shouldn’t have to beg your legislators to keep you safe at school.”

